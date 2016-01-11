Not An Onion Story: Sean Penn secretly interviewed fugitive Mexican drug cartel leader El Chapo.
Sean Penn surprised the world on Saturday with the publication of a Rolling Stone interview he conducted last October with fugitive Mexican drug cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The article is a long, twisted account of how the interview came to be, with the actual Q&A taking up just a few paragraphs. (Read More)
Sean Penn surprised the world on Saturday with the publication of a Rolling Stone interview he conducted last October with fugitive Mexican drug cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The article is a long, twisted account of how the interview came to be, with the actual Q&A taking up just a few paragraphs. (Read More)
This Is Not A Drill: The new Powerball jackpot is estimated to top $1 billion.
Following the Powerball drawing on Saturday night, where there was no winner to claim the record $949.8 million prize, the next payout is being estimated at $1.3 billion. (Read More)
Following the Powerball drawing on Saturday night, where there was no winner to claim the record $949.8 million prize, the next payout is being estimated at $1.3 billion. (Read More)
Advertisement
Throwback: As Told By Ginger is coming back to Nickelodeon in 2017.
According to MoviePilot, Nickelodeon is working on an As Told By Ginger reboot that will continue from where the original show dropped off in season 3. (Read More)
According to MoviePilot, Nickelodeon is working on an As Told By Ginger reboot that will continue from where the original show dropped off in season 3. (Read More)
In-The-Know: A Muslim woman was removed from a Donald Trump rally after a silent protest.
CNN reports that Rose Hamid, a 56-year-old flight attendant, came to a Rock Hill, SC, rally wearing a hijab and a T-shirt that read, “Salam, I come in peace.” She stood up during Trump’s speech, when he implied that Syrian refugees were affiliated with ISIS. Video of the event shows Hamid being peacefully escorted out by a security guard. (Read More)
CNN reports that Rose Hamid, a 56-year-old flight attendant, came to a Rock Hill, SC, rally wearing a hijab and a T-shirt that read, “Salam, I come in peace.” She stood up during Trump’s speech, when he implied that Syrian refugees were affiliated with ISIS. Video of the event shows Hamid being peacefully escorted out by a security guard. (Read More)
Feminism FTW: L’Oréal made 69-year-old Susan Sarandon its newest beauty ambassador.
L’Oréal named actress Susan Sarandon as its newest beauty ambassador. The 69-year-old star will also serve as the international spokesperson for L’Oréal's Age Perfect line, British Vogue reports. It's an honor that Sarandon is proud to add to her impressive résumé. (Read More)
L’Oréal named actress Susan Sarandon as its newest beauty ambassador. The 69-year-old star will also serve as the international spokesperson for L’Oréal's Age Perfect line, British Vogue reports. It's an honor that Sarandon is proud to add to her impressive résumé. (Read More)
Icebreaker: OkCupid will now include a polyamorous option.
The The Atlantic reports that starting Friday, OkCupid will include a feature that allows you to search for more than one mate. This means users who are listed as “seeing someone,” “married,” or “in an open relationship” can now search for someone else to join their relationship. (Read More)
The The Atlantic reports that starting Friday, OkCupid will include a feature that allows you to search for more than one mate. This means users who are listed as “seeing someone,” “married,” or “in an open relationship” can now search for someone else to join their relationship. (Read More)
Red Carpet: Cape dresses were the biggest trend at the Golden Globes.
We've seen the superhero-inspired look before, but at this show, it seemed like everyone had their own take on the silhouette. Cate Blanchett covered up her shoulders in Givenchy high-low fringe, while Jennifer Lopez kept it structured in Giambattista Valli. (Read More)
We've seen the superhero-inspired look before, but at this show, it seemed like everyone had their own take on the silhouette. Cate Blanchett covered up her shoulders in Givenchy high-low fringe, while Jennifer Lopez kept it structured in Giambattista Valli. (Read More)
A-List: Lady Gaga & Leonardo DiCaprio both won Golden Globes but had an awkward run-in.
Whether or not DiCaprio actually threw shade at Gaga is up for debate, but naturally, social media captured the instantly meme-able and memorable moment. See for yourself and decide if shade was thrown or it was simply a caught-off-guard mishap. (Read More)
Whether or not DiCaprio actually threw shade at Gaga is up for debate, but naturally, social media captured the instantly meme-able and memorable moment. See for yourself and decide if shade was thrown or it was simply a caught-off-guard mishap. (Read More)
Advertisement