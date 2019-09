Guzmán was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after being arrested in 1993, and initially escaped from jail in 2001 by allegedly hiding in a laundry basket — he was recaptured only last year after more than a decade as an escapee. In 2013, Forbes ranked Guzmán as 67th on its 2013 list of Powerful People. Now, Guzmán is back on the Drug Enforcement Administration's list of most wanted fugitives.Sanho Tree, director of the Drug Policy Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, told Refinery29 that Guzmán's escape is a symptom of a far bigger problem."It's not just the drug war; the whole Mexican justice system has broken down. There is so much corruption that even with maximum security, it's hard to hold someone like him," Tree said. "There is near total impunity for murders and violence. So imagine that you are a prison guard and you are given a dossier with the names and addresses of all of your friends, family, and loved ones. Then someone makes you a deal that you can either shut up and look the other way while someone escapes or be whacked yourself. You're going to look the other way."On Monday, the El Chapo account took aim at Mexico's president, Enrique Peña Nieto: "And you, @EPN, don't call me a delinquent again because I give people work, unlike your fucking government."