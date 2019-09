As of Friday morning, the Powerball jackpot has now reached $800 million . You have until 10:59 p.m. EST on Saturday to get your ticket.This article was originally published on January 7, 2015.No one picked the winning numbers for Wednesday night's $500 million Powerball jackpot . That might sounds like bad news if you bought a ticket, but it also means the total prize for Saturday, January 9's drawing is at an all-time high. As of this morning, it was $675 million, but lottery officials predict it will grow to $700 million before the drawing.Powerball is played in 44 states — just Nevada, Utah, Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, and Hawaii don't participate. If you did win the big prize on Saturday night and decided you wanted a lump sum payout, you'd take home around $430 million. Sure, the government just took $270 million, but $430M is still more than most of us have in our bank accounts (unless you're Mark Zuckerberg or Michael Bloomberg).Unfortunately, the chances of actually winning are infinitesimally small. You've got a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of claiming the jackpot, according to the Powerball website . But a $2 ticket buys you a 1 in 24.87 chance of winning something. If you match four numbers and the Powerball, you can win $50,000. Not too shabby.Yes, you could argue that it's a total waste of $2 (and we're always telling you to save!), but on a crummy work day, it's fun to sit around and imagine just how you'd spend that $675 million. You could buy a mansion next to Bey's, all the shoes, plan the most elaborate around-the-world vacation, save the whales — the sky's the limit. And hey, if you don't play, you can't win. You never know what could happen.