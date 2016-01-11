Update: A press representative from Nickelodeon tells Refinery29 that the MoviePilot story about As Told by Ginger is untrue, and has been removed. Nickelodeon will not be bringing back our favorite cartoon from the early 2000s. False alarm.
This story was originally published on Jan. 10, 2016.
It's been a big year for nostalgia lovers. From Gilmore Girls to Fuller House, we've been hit with an onslaught of 1990s and early 2000s TV show reboots and revivals. And now, it's time to add another beloved show to the list of revivals: Nickelodeon's early-2000s cartoon As Told By Ginger.
According to MoviePilot, Nickelodeon is working on an As Told By Ginger reboot with the show's original creator, Emily Kapnek, and produced by the same team behind hit '90s Nick shows like Rugrats, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and The Wild Thornberrys.
For those who never saw As Told By Ginger and have no idea why this is a big deal, let's break it down:
The cartoon series followed the life of a preteen girl named Ginger. As you may have guessed by her name, Ginger is a ginger with some awesome curly hair. She's also navigating life at one of its most awkward stages with an amazing cast of fully developed friends and mean girl-style enemies.
This story was originally published on Jan. 10, 2016.
It's been a big year for nostalgia lovers. From Gilmore Girls to Fuller House, we've been hit with an onslaught of 1990s and early 2000s TV show reboots and revivals. And now, it's time to add another beloved show to the list of revivals: Nickelodeon's early-2000s cartoon As Told By Ginger.
According to MoviePilot, Nickelodeon is working on an As Told By Ginger reboot with the show's original creator, Emily Kapnek, and produced by the same team behind hit '90s Nick shows like Rugrats, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and The Wild Thornberrys.
For those who never saw As Told By Ginger and have no idea why this is a big deal, let's break it down:
The cartoon series followed the life of a preteen girl named Ginger. As you may have guessed by her name, Ginger is a ginger with some awesome curly hair. She's also navigating life at one of its most awkward stages with an amazing cast of fully developed friends and mean girl-style enemies.
The show lasted three full seasons on Nickelodeon, from 2000 to 2003. During its tenure, we got to watch Ginger and her friends grow from seventh graders to eighth graders and to freshmen in high school. Despite being a cartoon, As Told By Ginger stood out because it took on difficult story arcs for its characters: depression, emotional breakups, socioeconomic status, self-esteem, and even death.
The new As Told By Ginger will continue from where the original show dropped off in season 3, and is geared toward Nickelodeon's current audience — meaning that there may be some small tweaks to the show's cadence and look, which is clear in the new concept redesigns shared with MoviePilot.
The new As Told By Ginger will continue from where the original show dropped off in season 3, and is geared toward Nickelodeon's current audience — meaning that there may be some small tweaks to the show's cadence and look, which is clear in the new concept redesigns shared with MoviePilot.
Advertisement