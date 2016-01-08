This Is Not A Drill: The Powerball jackpot has crept up to $700 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.
No one picked the winning numbers for Wednesday night's $500 million Powerball jackpot. That might sounds like bad news if you bought a ticket, but it also means the total prize for Saturday, January 9's drawing is at an all-time high. As of this morning, it was $675 million, but it's already grown to $700 million. (Read More)
TV Talk: Making a Murderer fans will soon have more to watch.
Investigation Discovery is producing a news special, Front Page: The Steven Avery Story, which started shooting this week and will air towards the end of the month. The show, hosted by Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison, aims to fill some of the gaps in the true crime story depicted in the runaway Netflix smash Making a Murderer. (Read More)
World News: The Syrian government will finally allow aid into starving towns.
The Syrian government will finally allow the delivery of crucial supplies to several besieged towns in the war-torn country — but the move may come too late for tens of thousands of starving families. More than 40,000 people in Madaya remain "at risk for further hunger and starvation," the United Nations said Thursday. (Read More)
Lawyer Up: Fitbit users are suing over its seriously inaccurate heart monitors.
A group of three Fitbit users have filed a class-action lawsuit against the fitness tracker giant on the grounds that the heart rate monitors in three of its models (the Surge, Charge HR, and Blaze) are inaccurate. They state that the monitors' readings are off by a "significant margin" and that they don't "count every beat." The inaccuracy could ultimately pose major risks to certain users. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Planned Parenthood endorsed Hillary Clinton.
Planned Parenthood announced Thursday that it will endorse Clinton in the Democratic primary. On Tuesday, NARAL Pro-Choice America endorsed Clinton and her campaign. The move is historic for Planned Parenthood. While it endorsed Obama's bid for president, the organization has never before endorsed a candidate in a primary race. (Read More)
Fun Fact: "Lesbian" topped the list of favorite search terms among female porn viewers.
Pornhub has just published its "Year In Review" report of users' viewing habits. As for what we're watching, a resounding favorite rings out around the world: Woman-on-woman. "Lesbian" topped the list of favorite search terms among female viewers, as it did the year before, followed by "threesome," and "squirt." (Read More)
A-List: Emma Stone is in talks to play Cruella de Vil in a new movie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emma Stone is in talks to play the impeccably attired Cruella de Vil in the upcoming Cruella. The movie — plucked from the plot of the original 101 Dalmatians — will reportedly delve into the origin story of the famed fur-clad villainess. (Read More)
ICYMI: Surprise guest Beyoncé danced with Channing Tatum on the season premiere of Lip Sync Battle.
Just after news broke that she would be joining Coldplay for the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, Queen Bey showed up to join Tatum (in drag as the singer) for a performance of her hit "Run the World (Girls)" that set the bar high for the rest of the season. Only bummer? Beyoncé still wasn't enough to earn him a decisive win. (Read More)
