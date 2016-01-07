There's a lot of buzz about live-action Disney movies these days — and understandably so. Who doesn't want to see classic animated films of decades past reimagined on the big screen? (We're waiting patiently for Finding Nemo to get the treatment one of these days.)
But this might be our favorite casting move yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emma Stone is in talks to play the impeccably attired Cruella de Vil in the upcoming Cruella. The movie — plucked from the plot of the original 101 Dalmatians — will reportedly delve into the origin story of the famed fur-clad villainess.
If Stone does indeed step into the role, she'll have some big shoes to fill. Glenn Close has already taken on the part in live action, back in 1996. But we're sure the Aloha actress is up to the challenge! Here's hoping this scene makes the cut.
