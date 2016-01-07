Will Beyoncé Join Coldplay At Super Bowl 50?

The NFL must have gotten cold feet about Super Bowl 50 halftime performer Coldplay, because they just added a very high-profile guest star.
Beyoncé will take the stage alongside the British band when they perform at the game on February 7, according to Entertainment Tonight. Wondering how that will work? Well, the band and Bey will probably perform “Hymn for the Weekend,” off the group’s seventh studio album, A Head Full of Dreams.
The rockers will have additional support from Bruno Mars, and a possible third guest. No shade on Coldplay whatsoever, but three additional acts? Why not just, like, get Beyoncé to perform solo again?
Beyoncé’s last Super Bowl performance, in 2013, featured a Destiny’s Child reunion but curiously not hubby Jay-Z. We kind of hope she’ll grab the mic, Jay Z will rip through the stage, and they’ll perform “Crazy in Love.”
That’s really not too much to ask, is it? (No shade to Coldplay though, they’re doing quite well for themselves.)
Beyoncé will take the stage alongside the British band when they perform at the game on February 7, according to Entertainment Tonight. Wondering how that will work? Well, the band and Bey will probably perform “Hymn for the Weekend,” off the group’s seventh studio album, A Head Full of Dreams.
The rockers will have additional support from Bruno Mars, and a possible third guest. No shade on Coldplay whatsoever, but three additional acts? Why not just, like, get Beyoncé to perform solo again?
Beyoncé’s last Super Bowl performance, in 2013, featured a Destiny’s Child reunion but curiously not hubby Jay-Z. We kind of hope she’ll grab the mic, Jay Z will rip through the stage, and they’ll perform “Crazy in Love.”
That’s really not too much to ask, is it? (No shade to Coldplay though, they’re doing quite well for themselves.)
Advertisement