Will Beyoncé Join Coldplay At Super Bowl 50?

The NFL must have gotten cold feet about Super Bowl 50 halftime performer Coldplay, because they just added a very high-profile guest star.Beyoncé will take the stage alongside the British band when they perform at the game on February 7, according to Entertainment Tonight . Wondering how that will work? Well, the band and Bey will probably perform “ Hymn for the Weekend ,” off the group’s seventh studio album, A Head Full of Dreams.The rockers will have additional support from Bruno Mars , and a possible third guest. No shade on Coldplay whatsoever, but three additional acts? Why not just, like, get Beyoncé to perform solo again?Beyoncé’s last Super Bowl performance , in 2013, featured a Destiny’s Child reunion but curiously not hubby Jay-Z. We kind of hope she’ll grab the mic, Jay Z will rip through the stage, and they’ll perform “ Crazy in Love .”That’s really not too much to ask, is it? (No shade to Coldplay though, they’re doing quite well for themselves.)