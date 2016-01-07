A-List: Jenna Dewan-Tatum gave her husband a lap dance to "Pony" for an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle.
If Channing Tatum has a signature song, it's "Pony." He swiveled his hips to the song in both the first and second Magic Mike movies, permanently winning over our hearts and loins. But he's not the only Tatum who knows how to get down to Ginuwine's smooth melody. Jenna Dewan-Tatum tackled "Pony" for an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle. (Read More)
If Channing Tatum has a signature song, it's "Pony." He swiveled his hips to the song in both the first and second Magic Mike movies, permanently winning over our hearts and loins. But he's not the only Tatum who knows how to get down to Ginuwine's smooth melody. Jenna Dewan-Tatum tackled "Pony" for an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle. (Read More)
Feminism FTW: A new bill could make tampons tax-free in California.
It's estimated that the average woman will spend $1,773.33 on tampons in her lifetime, but a recently proposed bill in California might help alleviate that financial burden. The new bill, introduced in the California State Assembly by Democrat Cristina Garcia and co-authored by Republican Ling Ling Chang, would make tampon sales tax-free in the state. (Read More)
It's estimated that the average woman will spend $1,773.33 on tampons in her lifetime, but a recently proposed bill in California might help alleviate that financial burden. The new bill, introduced in the California State Assembly by Democrat Cristina Garcia and co-authored by Republican Ling Ling Chang, would make tampon sales tax-free in the state. (Read More)
Advertisement
Here At Home: The U.S. just launched a large-scale effort to arrest and deport families.
What do you do when Immigration and Customs Enforcement is at your door? It's a very real concern for the 100,000 immigrants who fled Central America for the U.S. in 2014 — and who now face a new large-scale effort by the Department of Homeland Security to arrest and deport them. on Saturday, DHS announced that 121 people had been taken into custody in raid operations across the U.S. in states including North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas. (Read More)
What do you do when Immigration and Customs Enforcement is at your door? It's a very real concern for the 100,000 immigrants who fled Central America for the U.S. in 2014 — and who now face a new large-scale effort by the Department of Homeland Security to arrest and deport them. on Saturday, DHS announced that 121 people had been taken into custody in raid operations across the U.S. in states including North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas. (Read More)
Major News: Microsoft is killing Internet Explorer.
If you're still using an old version of Internet Explorer, now's a great time to upgrade the browser. Microsoft just announced that after January 12, it will no longer support IE versions 8, 9, and 10. Microsoft will still support Internet Explorer version 11, the company explained in its announcement. (Read More)
If you're still using an old version of Internet Explorer, now's a great time to upgrade the browser. Microsoft just announced that after January 12, it will no longer support IE versions 8, 9, and 10. Microsoft will still support Internet Explorer version 11, the company explained in its announcement. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Pizza-delivery boxes contain toxic chemicals.
The FDA has banned three chemicals found in food packaging, including that most important and vital-to-the-human-experience container, the pizza box. The chemicals are three types of perfluoroalkyl ethyl, which makes paper containers more resistant to oil and water. You can find them in other common containers, like bags of microwave popcorn and wax-paper products. (Read More)
The FDA has banned three chemicals found in food packaging, including that most important and vital-to-the-human-experience container, the pizza box. The chemicals are three types of perfluoroalkyl ethyl, which makes paper containers more resistant to oil and water. You can find them in other common containers, like bags of microwave popcorn and wax-paper products. (Read More)
ICMYI: Prince George went to preschool and the entire world swooned.
New photos surfaced of Prince George carrying an adorable little backpack. Why? The tiny royal tot started at Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk, U.K., this week. "We are looking forward to welcoming George to our nursery, where he will get the same special experience as all of our children," said a representative for the institution. (Read More)
New photos surfaced of Prince George carrying an adorable little backpack. Why? The tiny royal tot started at Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk, U.K., this week. "We are looking forward to welcoming George to our nursery, where he will get the same special experience as all of our children," said a representative for the institution. (Read More)
Advertisement
World News: A spree of New Year's Eve assaults on women has rattled Germany.
At least 90 complaints involving assault or robbery outside the city of Cologne's main train station have sparked protests and calls for a crackdown on what one official called a "completely new dimension of crime." The estimated number of assailants cited in reports has ranged from several dozen to about 1,000 "drunk and aggressive" men. (Read More)
At least 90 complaints involving assault or robbery outside the city of Cologne's main train station have sparked protests and calls for a crackdown on what one official called a "completely new dimension of crime." The estimated number of assailants cited in reports has ranged from several dozen to about 1,000 "drunk and aggressive" men. (Read More)
Red Carpet: Sandra Bullock won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress.
Not only that, but Bullock delivered our favorite acceptance speech of the night. First, she praised her peers, and then went on to tell a hilarious and touching story about her son that will melt your heart. (Read More)
Not only that, but Bullock delivered our favorite acceptance speech of the night. First, she praised her peers, and then went on to tell a hilarious and touching story about her son that will melt your heart. (Read More)
Advertisement