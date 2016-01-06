If you're still using an old version of Internet Explorer, now's a great time to upgrade the application. Microsoft just announced that after January 12, it won't support IE versions 8, 9, and 10.
Microsoft will still support Internet Explorer version 11, the company explained in its announcement. Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 will keep receiving security updates and compatibility fixes for IE 11, and Microsoft will provide technical support for the web browser's latest version.
Still, there's no guarantee that Microsoft will keep supporting Internet Explorer forever, Jamie Condliffe at Gizmodo points out. Microsoft unveiled Edge, a new browser, as a feature of the Windows 10 operating system last year. Plus, today's announcement ominously notes that version 11 is "the last version of Internet Explorer." If that's not a death knell, we don't know what is.
Considering how much people complained about versions 9 and 10 of IE, this news isn't surprising, but it's still weird to think about a world without the pioneering browser in it. Now what will tech geeks have to hate on when they're at work?
