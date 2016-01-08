Anne

Anne, 27, told the website for Der Spiegel newspaper that she had just arrived at the celebrations with her boyfriend when she felt "the first hand on my butt." Her assailant disappeared into a crowd that was "almost all just men." "I cannot describe; I simply felt uncomfortable," said Anne, who the paper said had not reported her experience to police.



Steffi

Steffi said she was targeted by "sexist slurs" after she arrived in a crowd filled with "countless weeping women," AFP quoted her as telling the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung.



"I saw a girl...who was crying, with ripped stockings, her skirt askew — she was just wrecked," the 31-year-old reportedly said. "A young guy came out of the crowd and made vulgar comments. 'Can I help you? I know I can help you,' he said with a strong accent, and made obscene gestures with his hand. When she wanted to get away, he followed her. I told him to piss off."