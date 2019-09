Nonprofit organization United We Dream posted a helpful guide on its Facebook page for dealing with ICE. Advice includes reporting the raid, not signing papers, remaining silent, and avoiding opening the door if possible — unless authorities can present a warrant.The group has also set up a hotline that immigrants can call for help (1-844-363-1423)."The Obama administration is implementing this memorandum, and it's all part of it. It says they will deport anyone who came after Jan. 1, 2014," United We Dream's Carolina Canizales told NBC News . "We are outraged with not just Obama but the entire administration for prioritizing for deportation mothers and children who are fleeing violence."The Obama administration has already come under fire for its stance on deportations, and its treatment and detainment of asylum seekers — so much so that some activists have labeled President Obama "deporter-in-chief ."But with the president's executive actions on immigration still in legal limbo , the administration has moved forward with more raids and deportations.

According to The Dallas Morning News , apprehension numbers began to jump in October and November, when 10,600 minors, traveling without parents, were detained, mostly at the Texas border.Since New Year's Eve, more than 150 organizations have signed a letter asking Obama to offer greater protection to families fleeing Central America, and to halt the deportations.The letter says, in part, "The United States has always been a beacon of hope for asylum seekers. Over the past several months, you have championed the cause of protecting Syrian refugees when many questioned whether our nation should still be providing them refuge."It ends by saying, "We ask you to send that same signal now with respect to the families fleeing Central America and to be the same kind of champion for their protection."