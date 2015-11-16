Families Protest How The U.S. Treats Asylum Seekers

In late October, the Obama administration passed a deadline, imposed by Federal Judge Dolly Gee, to sharply curb the government's practice of detaining refugee families in these facilities. Gee ordered the release of the families after no more than five days, though the government has argued it needs to hold families for a maximum of 20 days if there is an "influx" of refugees — like the thousands of children who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border last summer.



“Approximately 215 families, or we estimate 473 mothers and children, have been detained longer than 20 days,” says Lindsay Harris, legal fellow for the American Immigration Council.



The order also says that the refugees can't be held in centers that don't have licenses for children. Neither the Dilley nor Karnes centers have such a license; both are run by private prison companies. The third facility was licensed for children, but the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently decided not to renew that license when it expires early next year — because the center is detaining entire refugee families, not just housing children.



Christina Brown, a pro bono attorney who has represented dozens of detainees, remains deeply critical of the administration's family detention policy. “It's kind of astounding [that], given Judge Gee's orders, given everything against the government in holding these women and children, they're pushing and fighting to detain them,” says Brown.

