Families Protest How The U.S. Treats Asylum Seekers

Health concerns have been a major issue at the facilities, especially for families who had been detained for six months or more prior to the judge's order. In one case, 250 children were given an adult dose of the Hepatitis A vaccine. According to Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrants' Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, little has changed since August. “It's as bad as ever,” she says. “The health problems remain the same. Families are being told to drink water when they have very serious illnesses. They're not getting appropriate medical care.”Although Obama largely ended a Bush-era policy of detaining families in 2009, the administration reversed course last year in response to a rush of refugees at the southern U.S. border. The Department of Homeland Security went from only about 85 beds for families in May 2014 to around 3,700 by 2015 — and contracted with private prison companies to meet the need for more beds. (Prior to working with these prisons, the Obama administration had maintained a policy of releasing families into the community before a scheduled court hearing.)In June, families at Dilley, TX staged a demonstration during a Congressional visit to the detention center. On one level, the protest worked; their plight and the issue of family detention was out of the shadows. But several women at Dilley and at Karnes claim they faced retaliation by guards after their protest actions. Similarly, some of the hunger strikers at T. Don Hutto say they were placed in solitary confinement or were transferred to centers that primarily hold men. ICE has denied that any detainees are on hunger strike, or that any of the women have been retaliated against.Though family detention remains controversial, an ICE spokesperson says the department has met the judge’s requirements.Despite ICE's claims, lawyers for the women will likely argue that the government is in clear violation of several aspects of the judge's order — from the length of time the families are held to the improper licensing at the facilities. As President Obama looks toward his lasting legacy on immigration, advocates say shutting down family detention altogether would be a clear victory for human rights.