President Barack Obama unveiled a set of new gun control measures.
President Barack Obama unveiled a set of new gun control measures on Tuesday, a step he says he was forced to take by Congress’ inaction on the issue. President Obama began to tear up while announcing executive actions on gun control, a unilateral move that would not involve Congress. Opponents criticized the move, saying Obama is overstepping his powers by avoiding congressional approval. (Read More)
President Barack Obama unveiled a set of new gun control measures on Tuesday, a step he says he was forced to take by Congress’ inaction on the issue. President Obama began to tear up while announcing executive actions on gun control, a unilateral move that would not involve Congress. Opponents criticized the move, saying Obama is overstepping his powers by avoiding congressional approval. (Read More)
LCD Soundsystem, Calvin Harris, and Guns N' Roses are headlining Coachella 2016.
As has been rumored, LCD Soundsystem will reunite five years after playing their "last-ever" show. Swiftmas co-star Calvin Harris and Guns N' Roses will join the indie stalwarts as headliners. Other notable acts include A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, Jack Ü, Major Lazer, CHVRCHES, James Bay, and Sia. (Read More)
As has been rumored, LCD Soundsystem will reunite five years after playing their "last-ever" show. Swiftmas co-star Calvin Harris and Guns N' Roses will join the indie stalwarts as headliners. Other notable acts include A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, Jack Ü, Major Lazer, CHVRCHES, James Bay, and Sia. (Read More)
Advertisement
A juror from Steven Avery's 2005 trial has reached out and said they firmly believed the Making A Murderer subject was framed for the crime.
The Netflix show Making a Murderer has become a hit, opening up conversations about the U.S. justice system and generating petitions to free imprisoned Steven Avery. On Tuesday, the series creators told TODAY viewers that a juror from Avery's 2005 trial has reached out and said they firmly believed Avery was framed for the crime. "(The juror) told us that they believe Steven Avery was not proven guilty,'' filmmaker Laura Ricciardi shared. (Read More)
The Netflix show Making a Murderer has become a hit, opening up conversations about the U.S. justice system and generating petitions to free imprisoned Steven Avery. On Tuesday, the series creators told TODAY viewers that a juror from Avery's 2005 trial has reached out and said they firmly believed Avery was framed for the crime. "(The juror) told us that they believe Steven Avery was not proven guilty,'' filmmaker Laura Ricciardi shared. (Read More)
Vice journalist Mohammed Rasool was finally freed from a Turkish prison after 131 days.
A Vice spokesperson confirmed that journalist Mohammed Rasool, arrested on charges that he and two other journalists were "deliberately aiding an armed organization" while reporting in Turkey, has been released on bail after 131 days in prison. (Read More)
A Vice spokesperson confirmed that journalist Mohammed Rasool, arrested on charges that he and two other journalists were "deliberately aiding an armed organization" while reporting in Turkey, has been released on bail after 131 days in prison. (Read More)
Fall Out Boy and Demi Lovato's new video "Irresistible" is a sequel to *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me."
Take the most beloved boy band of all time (*NSYNC), the emo group behind the soundtrack to our teenage angst (Fall Out Boy), and the most badass young pop star around today (Demi Lovato), and what do you get? The video for Fall Out Boy's latest single "Irresistible," featuring Demi Lovato. The boys had the idea to set their story in the universe of *NSYNC's iconic "It's Gonna Be Me" video. (Read More)
Take the most beloved boy band of all time (*NSYNC), the emo group behind the soundtrack to our teenage angst (Fall Out Boy), and the most badass young pop star around today (Demi Lovato), and what do you get? The video for Fall Out Boy's latest single "Irresistible," featuring Demi Lovato. The boys had the idea to set their story in the universe of *NSYNC's iconic "It's Gonna Be Me" video. (Read More)
North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.
The U.S. Geological Survey detected an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 originating from an area where the defiant nation previously conducted atomic tests. North Korean state TV claimed that the country had tested a "miniaturized" hydrogen bomb, which is much more powerful than an atomic weapon, though harder to make. The provocative move will likely lead to further isolation and sanctions for Pyongyang from the United Nations. (Associated Press)
The U.S. Geological Survey detected an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 originating from an area where the defiant nation previously conducted atomic tests. North Korean state TV claimed that the country had tested a "miniaturized" hydrogen bomb, which is much more powerful than an atomic weapon, though harder to make. The provocative move will likely lead to further isolation and sanctions for Pyongyang from the United Nations. (Associated Press)
Advertisement
Dolce & Gabbana debuts an inaugural collection of hijabs and abayas.
After alluding to the collection last summer, the Italian fashion house has finally delivered images of headscarves and abayas (loose, full-length, robe-like garments worn by some Muslim women) comprised of satin weave charmeuse and sheer georgette pieces. (Read More)
After alluding to the collection last summer, the Italian fashion house has finally delivered images of headscarves and abayas (loose, full-length, robe-like garments worn by some Muslim women) comprised of satin weave charmeuse and sheer georgette pieces. (Read More)
Lena Dunham's iconic HBO series Girls has an end date.
But there's no need to mourn it yet. The show's upcoming fifth season begins next month, and it won't be the last. Dunham and other members of the creative team will also stay with HBO, developing a comedy about feminism in the 1960s. (Read More)
But there's no need to mourn it yet. The show's upcoming fifth season begins next month, and it won't be the last. Dunham and other members of the creative team will also stay with HBO, developing a comedy about feminism in the 1960s. (Read More)
Advertisement