President Obama Just Announced The Biggest Push For Gun Control Since Sandy Hook

President Barack Obama unveiled a set of new gun control measures on Tuesday, a step he says he was forced to take by Congress’ inaction on the issue.
“Five years ago this week, a sitting member of Congress and five others were shot at a supermarket in Arizona,” he said, referencing the 2011 shooting of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Today's address was not the first time the president has had to address a mass shooting, and unfortunately, it might not be the last. “We have become numb to it, and we start thinking this is normal,” Obama said.
On Saturday, the White House announced that Obama had been investigating potential executive actions on gun control, a unilateral action that would not involve Congress, which has been hesitant to touch the issue. Opponents criticized the move, saying Obama is overstepping his powers by avoiding congressional approval. But Obama refused to accept excuses for inaction. “Until we have a Congress that’s in line with the majority of Americans, there are actions that we can take that are within my legal authority.”
The study, which used data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that Alaska, where more than 50% of households have a gun, had the highest rate of gun fatalities, at nearly 20 deaths per 100,000 residents. In Hawaii, where only just over 12% of households own guns, that rate was not quite three per 100,000.
