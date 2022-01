You Are What You Eat Should Have Stayed In 2007

"Shows like that really messed with my relationship with food and my body as my mam placed a lot of emphasis on the whole ‘good foods’ vs ‘bad foods’ descriptors shown in You Are What You Eat. I was made to feel like I’d be going up two to three dress sizes for eating a slice of cake – like that is even a bad thing," says Caitlin. "It’s better than starving myself because I feel guilty over the thought of buying a takeaway or – heaven forbid – wanting a doughnut. Actually looking at the science behind all the bullshit we were fed in the noughties has totally helped me with my views on body image and relationship with food – and it was only doable after moving out and away from someone who talks about it constantly."