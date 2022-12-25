2022: A Year In Mental Health Through The Eyes Of Therapists

Something that has helped me most in terms of acute crisis is the value of just taking one breath. I don't want to say mindful breath because I think that as soon as someone says mindfulness a lot of people roll their eyes. But genuinely, when things are really overwhelming, I remember: 'Just take a breath.' And because I've practised meditating and done over a decade of personal therapy now, I'm pretty good at just being able to bring myself into the here and now with a breath. It allows me to take a pause and be like: 'Okay, I'm here in all of this. This is what's going on for me.' And that connection to myself in that moment helps me look after myself, because I might realise that actually I'm alright; or no, I'm really quite fucked and I need a rest; or no, I'm grieving right now or I'm anxious or I'm feeling really loved up or horny or hungry or whatever it is.