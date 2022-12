Ask A Therapist: How Can I Reconnect With Friends When We’ve Drifted Apart?

With all that in mind, let's talk about this specific scenario. You want to reconnect with your friends but worry about a growing awkwardness . I would advise trying to accept the awkwardness and allowing that discomfort to surface. The more that we can flow with all emotional states , the less we resist them and the quicker we can get over them and on to the next phase. That could be reconnecting or it could be discovering that reconnection is difficult – whichever feels best for you. Things may have adapted to a level that you don't have as much in common with your old friends or you don't gel as well. Ultimately, if you can reach acceptance over that it will cause less hardship. The more that we fight for things to be the way they are, the more disappointment usually arises. Remember, relationships are a two-way street. So it's likely you're not the only one that's feeling the way you're feeling.