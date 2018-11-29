These Photos Will Make You Nostalgic For Your Awkward Teenage Years

"For Untitled Youth I wanted to focus on the simple and honest beauty of youth. I wanted to photograph something we adults are missing because we’ve grown up and just don’t have it anymore; purity, probably. My vision was to try to follow a thread back to that. Teenage Riot became a natural next step because of those previous projects." Slipping into her subjects’ lives, she’d ask them to take her to their spaces and show her their way of doing things. With touching sensitivity, Nagaska built connections with each of the girls, becoming close to them in the process. "The girls have a lot to say but at that age you don’t always know the ways to express things yet. We talked a lot as we took photographs. There’s an honesty in the pictures that comes from them trusting I never judged them in any way."