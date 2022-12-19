Ask A Therapist: How Can I Reconnect With Friends When We’ve Drifted Apart?

Most difficult feelings like feeling left out, as uncomfortable as they are, can be turned into opportunities. You can use them as signals that something isn't quite right and maybe a spur to action. In this case, maybe this is an opportunity to spend some time either alone or with your own thoughts, doing things that feel self-nurturing. Or maybe you want to reach out, whether that's to that person, to that group, or to new groups. Rather than feel like something's been done to you, you can use that as a catapult to be proactive. Taking steps to connect to something so that you're not the victim, you are an actor.