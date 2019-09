It’s not your fault if this is how you currently feel about exercise. If you grew up in the era of diet culture, fitness trackers , and calorie-counting , you might be under the impression that working out is just penance for poor eating choices , and if you’re not suffering it doesn’t "count" as exercise. This, combined with incessant messaging that the arrival of a new year is an opportunity to finally reach a certain number on the scale, creates the perfect storm for you to embark on a gruelling workout regime only to abandon it a few weeks later.