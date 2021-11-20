Netflix Just Launched A Website Revealing Its Most Popular Titles

Where once Netflix was pretty cagey about its most popular titles, it's gradually become more open to revealing what subscribers are actually watching. This week, the streaming giant has launched a new website listing its most watched TV and films in countries across the world.
Every Tuesday, Netflix's Top 10 website will publish four global charts: the 10 most popular films in English, the 10 most popular films in languages other than English, the 10 most popular TV shows in English, and the 10 most popular TV shows in languages other than English.
"These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week," Netflix explains.
Netflix will also be publishing country-specific lists every Tuesday, so it's now possible to see which TV shows and movies are most popular in the UK. This week's film chart shows that people are already in the mood for Christmas movies, with both the Netflix original Father Christmas Is Back and 2019's Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding making the list.
Another Netflix original Christmas movie, Love Hard with Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang, is proving to be an even bigger hit – it's at number two this week. Check out the top 10 below.
1. Red Notice
2. Love Hard
3. Jumanji: The Next Level
4. The Harder They Fall
5. Father Christmas Is Back
6. Army of Thieves
7. How to Be Single
8. Last Christmas
9. Yara
10. A Time to Kill
Meanwhile, this week's TV top 10 reveals that Maid, Squid Game and the deeply problematic You are all doing well, as is The Big Bang Theory's prequel series Young Sheldon. Check out the full list below.
1. Young Sheldon, season 1
2. Young Sheldon, season 2
3. You, season 3
4. Narcos: Mexico, season 3
5. Maid
6. Big Mouth, season 5
7. Squid Game, season 1
8. Young Sheldon, season 3
9. Pretty Little Liars, season 1
10. Catching Killers, season 1
