Anatomy Of A Scandal Is Netflix’s Latest Sexual Thriller

The dark turn we’re expecting: we discover that Olivia has accused James of rape and it will go to trial, with steely prosecutor Kate Woodcraft (Dockery) responsible for bringing James to justice. Here is the first major bugbear of the series, which is based on Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel of the same name and recalls her experiences as a political correspondent: it’s not immediately clear who has done wrong and where the justice should fall. For far too long – seemingly to keep the viewer guessing, like a teetering whodunnit (which feels wholly inappropriate in a sexual assault story) – we are offered no easy condemnation, with Olivia and James each telling the jury their own harrowing side of the story while Sophie, grimacing, watches on from the courtroom gallery. As they tell their stories on the witness stand, dramatisations bring to life what each person 'experienced'. From Olivia’s point of view, of course, it is rape. We see her push James away before he calls her a cocktease, biting her and ripping her clothing. It is disturbing but even more so is the subsequent, stomach-turning decision to serve up a minutes-long sequence from the point of view of the perpetrator, dramatising the same scene but this time with James' interpretation that Olivia seduced him and that she desperately wanted sex. It’s an empathetic viewpoint we never needed. The show homes in on James’ white male privilege but always stops short of declaring him the outright villain or a bad person. And Olivia’s point of view becomes more of an afterthought, just as real-life cases tend to render victims.