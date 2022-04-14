Anatomy Of A Scandal Is Netflix’s Latest Sexual Thriller

James Whitehouse (Friend) seemingly has the perfect life. He’s a prominent British politician, best buds with Prime Minister Tom Southern (Geoffrey Streatfeild), happily married to his university sweetheart, Sophie (Miller), with whom he shares two beautiful children, living in a beautiful property on Downing Street. That is when a scandal threatens to collapse his charmed existence. News has broken that James has had a five-month affair with a younger coworker, parliamentary researcher Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott). Additional sordid details – sex in the parliamentary lift? – make it an even harder pill to swallow for doting wife Sophie but, like a portrait of unwavering loyalty, she swallows it all the same as he croons at her that it meant nothing. But the whole time you get the feeling that there’s more to this story. And, of course, there is.