Reese Witherspoon Is Completely Miscast In The Morning Show

Except that she does. Bradley Jackson is the quintessential morning-show host: petite, pretty, and white. Witherspoon’s character is positioned as the face of resistance and referred to as the voice for women “who have never seen themselves” in morning television, and yet she’s the same voice (and face) we’ve seen on TV since women were allowed to sit at anchor desks. If this series really wanted to depict a renegade battling against female oppression (the series takes place after a sexual-misconduct scandal involving one of the co-anchors — played by Steve Carell doing his best Matt Lauer), they should have cast a woman of colour, not America’s Sweetheart. In fact, The Morning Show’s post-#MeToo message of empowerment would be a lot more powerful if both of its leads — Jennifer Aniston plays uber-composed co-anchor Alex Levy — didn’t look exactly like Savannah Guthrie or Jenna Bush Hager. At least Good Morning America has Robin Roberts. You know your series has a problem when its on-air talent is less diverse than the real-life shows it’s trying to criticise. Equally as outrageous is that the characters Aniston and Witherspoon play are supposed to be polar opposites who represent completely different groups of women, but the two actresses are discernibly so similar (remember when they were cast as sisters on Friends?).