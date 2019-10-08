Reese Witherspoon’s New Show Isn’t Afraid To Show The Other Side Of The #MeToo Movement

"As artists, we try to find the shreds of humanity in any crisis and open people’s minds to see all sides of things," Witherspoon responded. "What does it mean to be a person who loses their entire life? Their family. Their career. The #MeToo movement has been so emotional on all sides. I remember talking to women and holding them while they cried. I can’t even imagine what it must have been like to be the spouse or the child of one of these people who was exposed."