Following his termination, Variety published an extensive report detailing multiple allegations from women on staff at NBC. One allegation detailed Lauer gifting a colleague a sex toy with a note detailing how he'd like to use the toy with her. In addition to sexual coercion and harassment, Lauer had a number of consensual relationships with members of the NBC staff, despite being married. ( Reports emerged last week that Lauer and his wife Annette Roque are separating, although they are unconfirmed.)