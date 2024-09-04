Clogs Are *The* September Shoe — Here’s How To Style Them

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
September fashion can be confusing. All signs point to autumn (earlier sunsets, pumpkin spice rollouts, end-of-season sales) but the balmy temperatures tell us otherwise. Since there are still a few weeks of summer left — and hopefully a whole lot of warmer days — this month is all about extending your summer wardrobe for as long as possible. As for a versatile, in-between-seasons shoe: Look no further than the humble clog.
The clog renaissance is already in full swing. Popular styles range from TikTok’s viral plastic gardening clogs and easy-to-wear, slip-on mules by brands like Crocs, Birkenstock and even Gucci and Prada to ‘70s-style wooden platforms from the likes of Clarks, Chloé and Farm Rio. Though they’re often considered the antithesis of a “nice” shoe, clogs are the perfect middle ground between summer sandals and autumn trainers — plus they’re super versatile, too.
Clogs are the chameleons of footwear: Pair them with long shorts, mini skirts, midi dresses or your go-to jeans. They can be just as comfortable as wearing slippers outside (depending on the style) and add a quirky touch to any outfit. If you’re still unsure about these clunky kicks, scroll on for four ways to style Crocs Dylan Platform Clogs for various occasions, like running errands, heading to the office and more.
How To Style Clogs For Work
Since they’re so easy to slide on, clogs don’t require much thought in the morning and can be styled in so many different ways. If your office dress code allows for them, pair clogs with jeans and a blazer for a comfortable, work-appropriate fit. You could also pair them with an oversized suit or a midi dress for autumn. Colour coordination makes all the difference, as shown here with this secondhand, butter yellow blazer to match the kicks.
How To Style Clogs For Going Out
There’s a strong case for wearing clogs on a night out. The first step is to choose whether you want them to be the centre of your outfit or the supporting characters. For the latter, opt for bolder silhouettes on top, like long, wide-leg trousers or bright colours or textures. To put your clogs in the spotlight, pair them with a short skirt or fitted dress. If the clogs are brightly coloured, go for an outfit in muted tones. Don’t be afraid to try different combinations, too.
How To Style Clogs For Running Errands
Weekend errands are probably the most obvious time to wear clogs. Their slip-on feature makes for the ultimate lazy-day shoe — especially when the weather’s still warm. Pair clogs with cosy socks, your favourite loungewear (think: tracksuits, leggings, tennis skirts and sweat shorts), and layer up with a light jacket or cardigan. Comfort is key here.
How To Style Clogs For Dinner
Your dinner outfit can be stylish and comfortable, whether you’re sporting flat, platform or heeled clogs. Pair them with a skirt and waistcoat for a casual, sophisticated look — and stack on loads of jewellery for an added level of effort. Just like pairing a dress and trainers, clogs and a skirt offers a high-low combination that works for many occasions.