The Girlbossification Of Maternity Leave

A go-getter by nature, she says she still felt a "huge pressure to be hustling" even with young children and she wishes that she could be driven by love of her craft rather than financial necessity. This exposes a hidden problem with the girlboss mantra: it takes hobbies and talents that are valuable in their own right and judges their worth by how lucrative they are, rendering everything we do either an opportunity to be monetised or not worthy of our time.