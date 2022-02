Does Pregnancy Still Affect Your Career?

The pandemic has shone a microscope on the fact that pregnant women and mothers are ignored in policymaking. We know that if pregnant women contracted COVID they were more likely to die and the baby was more likely to be stillborn yet the government did nothing about that. It took nine months to publish any safety guidance for pregnant women in the workplace. So there were lots of pregnant women going to work without risk assessments or working in really dangerous environments who were absolutely terrified. Many were forced to choose between the health of their baby and their livelihood. Of course you had pregnant women giving birth alone and going to scans on their own. And on top of that, when the lockdown happened and the schools and childcare facilities were closed, PwC said it added 31 hours of unpaid work onto women's working week. Although the government said that you could claim furlough for childcare reasons, it wasn't mandatory and so 71% of mothers who asked to be furloughed for childcare reasons had that request rejected.