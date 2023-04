Alongside making her physical work, researching the project topic became crucial to Carr-Daley’s process – chiefly because she found it very hard to find other projects documenting the experiences of Black pregnant women . This drive also came from her personal experiences in the healthcare system and the exhaustion of having to advocate for herself constantly. "I would have liked to have seen more Black women in healthcare. When attending appointments, sometimes I didn’t feel truly comfortable, understood or listened to, and I constantly felt like I wasn’t always in control of my body," she says. "I felt as though certain midwives and doctors could only help to a certain degree because the basis of pregnancy and women's bodies for years has been taught from a white standpoint, and that can make things hard." Then there was the matter of her age, which meant she often felt talked down to, alongside the difficulties of being a third-generation mother in her family. "I felt judged sometimes with how I wanted to approach my pregnancy – deciding not to cover my stomach in public places, for instance, and wanting to give birth at home or at a midwife-led centre with a water birth," she says.