"During pregnancy, a lot of focus is on the woman – and for good reason – but sometimes, from my own experience, the partner's feelings can be overlooked. Becoming a parent is such a big change for both people involved and sometimes we can forget to check in on them too, so it was really important to ask him what his boundaries were. In this way, I would say it became a collaborative project between the two of us at times, as he would often photograph me too, and whenever we worked together, we would always converse about the reasons behind the images we were making, and then those conversations would turn into deeper ones about our fears as new parents, things we looked forward to, what our baby would look like, and our plans for how we would raise our child together."