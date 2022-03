Not Your Mother’s Maternity Clothes: The Pregnancy Fashion Revolution Is Here

“When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that sh*t,” she told Refinery29’s Venesa Coger . “So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.” Over the past few weeks, the world has witnessed exactly that with looks ranging from a see-through black baby doll dress with matching lingerie to a blue cut-out catsuit and a diamond bra-and-leather micro mini skirt combo . “It's very inspiring and it’s empowering [to see Rihanna’s looks],” says Brewer. “But why aren't all women doing this?”