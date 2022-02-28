While my week in catsuits may have not been a total success, I walked away with a newfound understanding for women who prefer the bodycon onesie lifestyle. On the one hand, it’s a nightmare to sport in public spaces, where going to the bathroom means you’d have to take off all your clothes (similarly to jumpsuits and rompers) to do the deed. On the other, it's a grab-and-go kind of garment that can be easily accessorised — from trainers to puff-sleeve dresses — and versatile enough to persuade even the most conservative of dressers (me!) to give a trend a chance (just make sure you empty your bladder before heading out). And isn’t that what fashion is all about?