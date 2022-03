The first catsuit I got my hands on was a black lace number from Sarah Regensburger. I decided to test it out at New York Fashion Week this month. What better time to try a statement piece than when everyone else in New York is trying to grab the attention of street-style photographers with equally over-the-top looks? After seeing Kourtney Kardashian in a similar black lace bodysuit , I knew It was now or never. But while the eldest Kardashian sister wore hers with just a trench coat — baring her undies through the thin veil of the bodysuit’s lace — I didn’t have the courage to do the same, especially considering my roommate’s concerned face when I walked out of my room to show her the look. “Do you have to wear it?” she asked.