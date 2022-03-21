Not Your Mother’s Maternity Clothes: The Pregnancy Fashion Revolution Is Here

This type of response also came from her family members, who were stunned by her maternity photoshoot, in which Rodriguez wore a see-through dress with rhinestones. “Their comments were very straightforward and like, ‘You're naked, please don't post something like this,’” she says. “And I'm like, ‘So what? I love my body, and I feel really good about what I'm wearing.’” Jessica Gonzalez, who was also pregnant in 2020, experienced similar reactions from her family, particularly from her grandmother. “She’d be like, ‘Why do you have to have your boobs out?’ Because they're new and they're awesome,” says Gonzalez, adding that her family members tried to gift her “mom-appropriate” clothing in an attempt to encourage her to cover up.