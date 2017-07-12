What I Would Have Liked To Know Before I Went On Maternity Leave

3. Do share how you feel. A lot of mums worry about sharing their feelings with their partners, fearing negative reactions and misunderstandings. However, talking things through can help to ensure you get the support you need at home. Partners aren’t telepathic – they need you to communicate with them if they are to help you. Do not leave it until it is too late. Should a partner not be around, make sure you share with friends and family. Also, confide in your doctor, and look for local support if you feel you may benefit from it.