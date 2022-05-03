The Girlbossification Of Maternity Leave

In those last few weeks of pregnancy, when midwives tell you to put your feet up and get all the sleep you can before your life changes forever, I was coming to the daunting realisation that I was going into motherhood utterly naive about the financial challenges that faced me. My lifelong dream of becoming a mother had eclipsed the economic realities of having a child in 2022. Admittedly, if I had properly understood what faced me I may have put it off, like many other women.