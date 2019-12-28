If there's one thing 2019 has truly given us – other than Brexit grief – it's incredible TV. We have been spoilt for choice across Netflix, Amazon Prime and the BBC with addictive storytelling and binge-worthy series; we've cried at Modern Love, had our minds blown by Black Mirror and been enlightened by Chernobyl.
If you missed the boat, worry not. There's still plenty of time to catch up on the shows that passed you by. We don't all have a spare 80 hours to devote to The Crown or Game of Thrones but there are plenty of six-episode series to keep you occupied throughout the Christmas holidays. Plus, you're going to need something to veg out to after you've eaten yourself into oblivion.
We've all been talking about the sheer brilliance of Sky Atlantic's hit show Succession as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, but what about the lesser known yet phenomenal programmes that haven't been given as much love?
That's where we come in. Ahead you will find a plethora of binge-worthy TV shows (some of which we have watched, shamelessly, multiple times) that will have you on the edge of your seat. A gift, from us to you. Happy holidays.