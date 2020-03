This Label Makes One Dress – & You’ll Be Wearing It All Season

Now, one label has recognised the perennial magic of the slip. Founded in 2019 by Olivia Pope and Lucy Thomson – ex-buyer at Alex Eagle and ex-head of brand experience at Charlotte Olympia respectively – Bias makes just one style of dress. The brand had been a long time coming for the schoolfriends and business partners. "A slip dress has always been a wardrobe staple for us both but also so many of our friends," Pope explains. "We have quite different styles: Lu is very feminine and I am more androgynous, but between us we owned around 20 slip dresses, so designing the product was easy as we instantly knew which elements we loved when it came to the dress and which could be improved on."