This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Give You A Stronger Butt

Most of us have heard that squats are supposed to be simple and good for you — you bend down, stand up, and boom, you've got a stronger and bigger butt. However, squats are deceptively basic, and it's okay if you don't know squat about actually doing squats . Yes, it's one of the most basic strength-training exercises out there. And, yes, it's a functional movement we do constantly in our daily life. But, doing a squat properly takes a surprising amount of focus, technique, and practice.