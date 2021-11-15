Oloni Talks About Sex Like Nobody Else On The Internet

Despite all of this, Oloni's voice continues to take up space. There can be no doubt that she has changed the way young women discuss sex online. She is resolute and plans to keep doing what she’s doing in the hope it will encourage other young women to question what they’re told about their bodies. "Talking about sexuality and being a sexpert is a dream come true for me,” she concludes. “Growing up, I never really saw women who looked like me talk about sex – and when I say women who looked like me, I'm talking about dark-skinned women – that's because a lot of us are scared to because of culture or religion." With one BBC Three show in the bag, a Netflix special, a wildly successful podcast and a huge social following, the only way is up for this emerging Black British media giant.