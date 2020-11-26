How The Pandemic Is Changing ‘Dating’ For Commitment-Phobic Gen Z

While many of those who remained sexually active found that the newly imposed formality killed their sex lives, others found the opposite. Alice had never had a one-night stand before the first lockdown yet as restrictions lifted, she found herself engaging in casual sex. "The threat of another lockdown made me want to live in the moment more than usual. I live with my parents as I’m a recent graduate and many of my friends are in the same position. If we wanted to stay out, it often meant texting boys who were hosting an after-party of sorts or going home with people we’d met on the night out, which often led to sex."



As case numbers rose and rules tightened, gatherings were limited to just one household per table. Some young people, like Alice, began bending the truth for the sake of their love life. "My friend and I went on a double Hinge date. The guy texted to warn me that the bouncers are really strict with the household rule. He said we should pretend they were our boyfriends."