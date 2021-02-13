Great Love Stories To Watch On Netflix This Valentine’s Day Weekend

There has never been a better week to be a hopeless romantic with a Netflix account. Not only do we finally have the third installment of the To All The Boys trilogy, but it's Valentine's Day, which means this weekend provides the perfect excuse to plan a movie night for yourself, your S.O., or all those friends who downloaded Netflix Party during the early weeks of quarantine. All you need is some chocolate, a nice candle, and the perfect viewing material. Because Netflix's library can be more than a little daunting, we rounded up some of the best new, old, and deeply underrated love stories that you can stream instead of (or while) scrolling through photos of couples on Instagram.
Being single on Valentine's Day gets a bad rap, but ultimately — if you're a holiday person, anyway — February 14 is about love, and love looks different for everyone. That's why this list doesn't just include romantic comedies and tearjerkers: in these shows and movies, you'll also find some meditations on heartbreak, depictions of messy, dramatic romances gone awry, and platonic love stories. From the saccharine to the cynical, here are Netflix's best movies and shows about relationships, romance, and love in its many forms.