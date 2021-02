The To All The Boys 3 Soundtrack Will Have You Floating Home On A Cloud

The third film in Netflix's To All The Boys trilogy features a mix of upbeat pop and more mellow indie faire, spanning from K-Pop to Oasis. But the real highlight comes from the inclusion of a few original songs written specifically for the film. Fletcher, Ashe, and The Greeting Committee all debuted new songs on the soundtrack to help tell Peter and Lara Jean's love story . The Greeting Committee's "Beginning Middle End" has an especially crucial role in the film, and will forever be known as the culmination of the greatest love story of our time.