The To All The Boys 3 Soundtrack Will Have You Floating Home On A Cloud

Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) might already be in love by the time To All The Boys: Always And Forever rolls around, but every couple needs a song to call their own. Luckily, the TATB: Always And Forever soundtrack is full of pretty good options.
The third film in Netflix's To All The Boys trilogy features a mix of upbeat pop and more mellow indie faire, spanning from K-Pop to Oasis. But the real highlight comes from the inclusion of a few original songs written specifically for the film. Fletcher, Ashe, and The Greeting Committee all debuted new songs on the soundtrack to help tell Peter and Lara Jean's love story. The Greeting Committee's "Beginning Middle End" has an especially crucial role in the film, and will forever be known as the culmination of the greatest love story of our time.
Unfortunately, not all these songs featured in the film are on the official soundtrack, which was released on the same day as the film, Feb. 12, and features 16 songs. Most egregiously, the soundtrack is K-pop-free, and doesn't feature a few key tracks that play throughout the movie. To make sure you don't miss a beat, check out every single song in To All The Boys: Always And Forever.