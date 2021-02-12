The Best New Girl Valentine’s Day Episode Is Really About The Chaotic Power Of Nick Miller

The motto of the crawl is born: “The crawl is for all.” One clinking of glasses between Nick and Random Guy turns into a chorus of cheers-ing with multiple strangers standing around Nick, pulled into his inviting energy. The next time we see Nick’s crawl followers, the group has ballooned to at least nine people. “The single, the lonely, the close-talkers, the shockingly pale, the stank-mouths,” Nick lists, describing the “crawlers.” If most people were to say such a thing about worshiping strangers, it would sound terrible. But, from Nick, the words are pragmatically loving; he knows these people’s flaws and he still wants to hang out with them anyway. By the fifth stop, Nick’s acolytes are so expansive, the crawl group can pack an entire bar. At this point, Nick also rekindles the affections of his co-worker Mike (Ben Falcone) after a litany of inebriated (and odd) kind words, much to Mike’s chagrin. “Oh no, my crush is back. I hate myself,” Mike complains when Nick is out of earshot.

