Great Love Stories To Watch On Netflix This Valentine’s Day Weekend

There has never been a better week to be a hopeless romantic with a Netflix account. Not only do we finally have the third installment of the To All The Boys trilogy, but it's Valentine's Day , which means this weekend provides the perfect excuse to plan a movie night for yourself, your S.O., or all those friends who downloaded Netflix Party during the early weeks of quarantine . All you need is some chocolate, a nice candle, and the perfect viewing material. Because Netflix's library can be more than a little daunting, we rounded up some of the best new, old, and deeply underrated love stories that you can stream instead of (or while) scrolling through photos of couples on Instagram.