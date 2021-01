As the year winds down — and the clock starts on 2021 — the streaming service isn’t going anywhere. On New Year’s Eve, Netflix will premiere the final part of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, ending the supernatural tortured tale of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) for good. On New Year’s Day 2021, you’ll get a very different hangover cure in Cobra Kai, the nostalgic Karate Kid revival. At least one of your loved ones is secretly (or very vocally) a massive Cobra Kai fan. This week is also offering up the return of Dream Home Makeover , a new cooking show to ease the current Nailed It drought, and much more.