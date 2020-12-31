Well, you’ve officially survived 2020 — and Netflix was with you the whole time. It was there through the COVID-19 lockdowns. It distracted you through the election panic. You were probably even watching Netflix when you first heard about the murder hornets (remember those?).
As the year winds down — and the clock starts on 2021 — the streaming service isn’t going anywhere. On New Year’s Eve, Netflix will premiere the final part of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, ending the supernatural tortured tale of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) for good. On New Year’s Day 2021, you’ll get a very different hangover cure in Cobra Kai, the nostalgic Karate Kid revival. At least one of your loved ones is secretly (or very vocally) a massive Cobra Kai fan. This week is also offering up the return of Dream Home Makeover, a new cooking show to ease the current Nailed It drought, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.