Last year, Netflix cancelled 20 major series, from cult favorite The OA to the instantly beloved sitcom reboot of One Day at a Time. Even shows that seemingly had potential to become blockbuster favorites — like apocalyptic YA dramedy Daybreak — were given the chop.
2020 isn't immune to Netflix's Angel of Death. The streamer has already either cancelled multiple series or announced their imminent end this year. That means some of your favorite series will never be back, and some have been blessed with an explicit plan to wrap things up.
Either way, all of these Netflix shows are coming to end.
Keep reading to find out if your No. 1 Netflix series is headed for the grave soon — or is already six feet under. You'll find a full guide to every original series that Netflix has officially given the kiss of death in 2020.