Some people will spend this weekend with their eyes glued to cable news, hungrily awaiting more information on the 2020 election. Some people, however, can’t bear to hear the words “electoral college” one more time — at least not over the weekend.
For the latter, as always, there is Netflix. Although the streaming service didn’t premiere any blockbusters this week — likely assuming everyone would be too busy obsessing over the election — there are still a handful of new TV shows and movies available. On Friday, November 6, the streamer debuted two very different foreign language films: Citation and The Endless Trench. The former is a drama about campus sexual assault; the latter is a claustrophobic period piece.
Earlier this week, Netflix continued to get into the holiday spirit with rom-com Operation Christmas Drop, starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig. It also served up a romantic comedy series with a very explicit introduction, a murder-y true crime show, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.