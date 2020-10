While Grand Army is certainly the network’s buzziest new show , there are also a handful of other movies, documentaries, and series you’re bound to see popping up on Netflix’s Top 10 . First, there’s award show bait The Trial of the Chicago 7, starring a pair of Emmy-winning HBO baes. Then, there’s the BLACKPINK documentarys , which gives us K-pop’s most successful girl group at their most unapologetically honest. Netflix is also churning out another lifestyle show from an Instagram-famous brand, an Elite alum’s first project after leaving the hit series, an anthology filled with familiar faces, and much more.